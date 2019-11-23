Worcester Warriors: Utility back Scott Van Breda loaned to Southern Kings

Worcester's Scott Van Breda, who signed from Jersey in March 2018, signed a new two-year contract in December 2018

Worcester have loaned centre/full-back Scott Van Breda back to Southern Kings in his native South Africa on another short-term deal.

Van Breda, 27, played for Kings, as well as Western Province, prior to heading for the northern hemisphere to spend a season with Jersey in 2017-18.

On joining Worcester he injured his shoulder in a pre-season friendly.

Since then, he has made just two appearances, both in this season's Premiership Rugby Cup.

Van Breda has already played two matches loan for the Kings in the Pro 14 earlier this month.

He kicked 11 of his side's points to earn the man of the match award when they beat Ospreys 16-14 in Swansea to record their first-ever win in the competition.