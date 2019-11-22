Heineken European Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92 (Sat)

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo both joined Racing from Munster in recent seasons

Heineken European Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Sport website and app.

Simon Zebo will return to Thomond Park for the first time as a player since leaving Munster in 2018 when his Racing 92 side take on the Irish province on Saturday.

It will also be a homecoming for lock Donnacha Ryan, who partners Dominic Bird in Racing's second row.

Munster are forced into a change at fly-half with JJ Hanrahan replacing the injured Tyler Bleyendaal.

Tadhg Beirne returns at lock as Jack O'Donoghue comes into the back row.

Ireland back Zebo, who has not played international rugby since his move to France, agreed to join Racing in January last year before completing the move at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The former Munster man enjoyed an impressive first season in Paris, earning a nomination for European Player of the Year.

JJ Hanrahan will hope to steer the ship for Munster in Tyler Bleyendaal's absence

Zebo was among the replacements for Racing's comprehensive 30-10 win over defending champions Saracens last week but is preferred to Brice Dulin at full-back for the Thomond Park encounter.

The only other change for the visitors sees Bird come in a lock with Boris Palu moving to the back row as Baptiste Chouzenoux drops out.

Last year's beaten semi-finalists Munster kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a bonus-point win in Swansea, with James Cronin's late try securing the extra point.

Hanrahan comes in at 10 with Bleyendaal ruled out during the week having reported stiffness, while Beirne is fit to resume his second-row partnership with international team-mate Jean Kleyn.

Tommy O'Donnell drops out as Jack O'Donoghue joins Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander at the back of the scrum.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Loughman, N Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony, O'Donoghue, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Archer, Holland, Wycherley, Mathewson, Goggin, Botha.

Racing 92: Zebo; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Inhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Bird; Lauret, Palu, Claassen.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Oz, Sanconnie, Tanga Mangene, Iribaren, Volavola, Dulin.