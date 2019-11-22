Glasgow Warriors: Danny Wilson a 'good man' but will leave some disappointment - Dave Rennie

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson will succeed Dave Rennie next summer

European Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, digital and BBC Sport website.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has described successor Danny Wilson as a "good man" with plenty of experience.

But Rennie, who will take charge of Australia at the end of the season, can understand that the appointment will have left others disappointed.

The 55-year-old said back-room men John Dalziel and Kenny Murray are "local guys" who are "fantastic coaches".

"I'm sure they would have loved to have a chance to interview for the position," the New Zealander said.

"But that wasn't the case in the end. In the end, it's a Scotland appointment."

Englishman Wilson, who has been Scotland forwards coach since leaving Cardiff Blues last year, has already "been in touch" with Rennie about the transition.

"He's keen to sit down and have a conversation with those guys about how things look and priorities for next year," Rennie said.

"So my job is to try and make sure the transitions are really smooth and Danny's got a lot of focus on Six Nations. Post that he'll spend a lot of time in this environment making sure that their transition is smooth."

Warriors will on Saturday aim to build on their European Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks last weekend, this time away at Exeter Chiefs.

Rennie has targeted improving on Warriors' fine last campaign before taking over as Australia head coach next year.

Glasgow were runners-up in the Pro14 last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

"I think last year it's the first year the club has been in the play-offs in both competitions," the 55-year-old New Zealander said.

"So we certainly want to be able to build on that. We played some really good footy last year and put ourselves in a good position to win a bit of silverware and obviously we ended up finishing short against Leinster at home, which was hugely disappointing, but they are a tough side.

"One of the highlights is that we can foot it with the best in Europe we believe and we get to show that again this week. The key is to put ourselves in position to be in the play-offs."