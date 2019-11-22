Heineken Champions Cup: Lyon v Leinster (Sat)

Tadhg Furlong returns to action after recovering from injury

Heineken European Champions Cup: Lyon v Leinster Venue: Stade de Gerland Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland's Rob Kearney, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong will all make their first appearances for Leinster since returning from the Rugby World Cup when they face Lyon on Saturday.

Their inclusion in the starting team accounts for three of the five changes from the side which beat Benetton 33-19 in last week's Champions Cup opener.

Last year's beaten finalists picked up a bonus point to top Pool One.

Scott Fardy comes into the second row and Max Deegan into the back row.

Fardy replaces Devin Toner to make his 50th Leinster appearance and Deegan - making his first European start at number eight - is in for Caelan Doris, who went off for a head injury assessment (HIA) at the RDS Arena last week.

Kearney starts at full-back with Jordan Larmour moving to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left, while Furlong returns from a back injury to start at tight-head prop.

Rory O'Loughlin, who started last week, is ruled out with a shoulder injury as is Joe Tomane (hamstring). Dave Kearney and Andrew Porter drop to the bench.

Josh Murphy could make his European debut off the bench.

Lyon began their campaign with a 25-14 defeat at Northampton Saints.

Leinster: R Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Kelleher, Furlong; Fardy, Ryan; Ruddock, van der Flier, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Porter, Toner, Murphy, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, D Kearney.

Lyon: Arnol; Mignot, Regard, Ngatai, Nakaitaci; Wisniewski, Couilloud (capt); Chiocci, Ivaldi, Bamba; Bruni, Roodt; Puricelli, Gill, Fearns.

Replacements: Maurouard, Chaume, Gomez Kodela, Oosthuizen, Goujon, Pélissié, Buttin, Wulf,