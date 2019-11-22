Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Tom Curry will line up alongside each other for the first time since being opponents at the World Cup final

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup: Sale v La Rochelle Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Faf de Klerk and Tom Curry will line up alongside each other for the first time since the World Cup final in Sale's Champions Cup tie against La Rochelle.

South Africa scrum-half De Klerk and England flanker Curry are two of nine changes from the side that lost to Glasgow Warriors in the opening round.

Influential wingers Chris Ashton and Denny Solomona also return to the side.

La Rochelle make six changes to the side that suffered a first home defeat of the season to Exeter last weekend.

Springbok De Klerk, who is fresh from lifting the World Cup trophy on 2 November, will form an experienced half-back partnership with fly-half AJ MacGinty.

Meanwhile, Curry returns from Japan to partner twin Ben in the back row for the first time this season.

Sale got off to a disappointing start to their European campaign with a 13-7 defeat in Glasgow, but Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond says it is "fantastic" to have the continent's premier club competition back at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"After the disappointment of losing the arm wrestle during last weekend's trip to Glasgow, the lads will be looking to bounce back and perform on Sunday," said Diamond.

"La Rochelle are a hugely physical team who are well coached by Jono Gibbes, we had a great match with them last year in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

"So we know what they are about; we just have to make sure we get our basics right and perform this weekend."

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Solomona, Rensburg, R Du Preez, Ashton; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Evans, J Du Preez, B Curry, T Curry, Ross

Replacements: Webber, Morozov, John, Phillips, Postlethwaite, Papier, L James, Yarde

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Rattez, Doumayrou, Sinzelle, Retiere; James, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Herrera, Sazy, Leroux, Gourdon, Alldritt, Vito

Replacements: Orioli, Wardi, Joly, Kieft, Liebenberg, Kerr-Barlow, Botia, Plessis