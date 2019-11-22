England prop Joe Marler (left) and utility back Anthony Watson (right) have not played for their clubs since leaving Japan after the World Cup

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins v Bath Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and listen live online with BBC Radio Bristol

England prop Joe Marler returns for Harlequins' Champions Cup tie with Bath, while the visitors welcome back international team-mate Anthony Watson.

Quins scrum-half Danny Care is set to make his first home appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

South Africa number eight Francois Louw starts in his first appearance for Bath since winning the World Cup.

The hosts lost to Clermont Auvergne 53-21 in their opening game, while Bath were narrowly beaten by Ulster 17-16.

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said his players were determined to "put the result from last week behind us", against their Premiership rivals.

"We have mixed up our training week and changed a few things around which has been aided by the return of big Sink [Joe Sinckler] and Joe Marler.

"They are two big personalities whom are both well-loved at the club, and it's great to see them around the facility once more."

England prop Sinckler is unavailable for the game but Italian international Michele Campagnaro will make his first start for the club at outside centre.

Meanwhile, Bath full-back Watson will link-up with Semesa Rokoduguni and international team-mate Ruaridh McConnochie in the back three, as Freddie Burns returns to fly-half.

The visitors will be without Joe Cokanasiga after it was confirmed the England winger faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines having returned from the World Cup campaign with a serious knee injury.

Harlequins: Brown; Chisholm, Campagnaro, Lang, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Lewies, Symons, Robshaw, Evans, Lawday

Replacements: Head, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Cavubati, Kunatani, Saunders, Lasike, Ibitoye

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Wright, McConnochie; Burns, Cook; Boyce, Walker, Judge, McNally, Ewels, Stooke, Bayliss, Louw

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Stuart, Garvey, Davies, Chudley, Priestland, Roberts