Wales rugby: Former skipper Martyn Williams named national team manager

Martyn Williams captained Wales eight times

Former Wales captain Martyn Williams is to succeed long-serving Alan Phillips as national team manager in January.

Flanker Williams won 100 caps for his country and also toured three times with the British Irish and Lions.

Since retiring in 2012, the 44-year-old has become a popular BBC pundit and is a regular on the Scrum V podcast.

He will be part of the management team assisting new head coach Wayne Pivac, who replaced Warren Gatland after he stepped down following the World Cup.

Phillips, who had been Wales team manager since 2001, has been appointed director of operations for the British and Irish Lions.

The 65-year-old will be in charge of logistics for the 2021 tour to South Africa when the Lions will again be led by Gatland.

Williams is the latest former Wales captain to join the management team under Pivac.

Sam Warburton has been added as a technical advisor, while Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys are among Pivac's assistant coaches.

Martyn Williams won his 100th cap in his final appearance for Wales against the Barbarians in 2012

Williams, who will take up his new role on 1 January, 2020, said: "I'm hugely delighted and honoured to be appointed team manager. It is an exciting role and I cannot wait to get started.

"Wayne has put together an experienced management team and we have an excellent crop of players here in Wales and I'm looking forward to working with them all.

"Alan has done a fantastic job as team manager and I thoroughly enjoyed the environment and playing under him and I wish him all the best with the new role with the Lions."

Phillips, who guided Wales through more than 220 Test matches and five World Cups, said: "I am hugely honoured to have been team manager for the past 18 years, it is a role I have thoroughly enjoyed and it will be an emotional day leaving.

"I have worked with some brilliant people and they have made the job what it is and I am proud to have helped support them and deliver for them.

"The British and Irish Lions has a very special place in my heart. It is a tremendous organisation and I cannot wait to start my new role and begin the preparations for the 2021 tour, a tour to the home of the world champions."