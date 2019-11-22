Jersey Reds: More signings needed as injuries in backs continue

Jersey Reds have won four of their six Championship games this season and lie fourth in the table

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon will continue to bolster his squad as he copes with an injury crisis.

The Championship club have several injuries among their backs, with Apakuki Ma'afu, Liam Howley, Leroy Van Dam, Tom Williams and Mark Best all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

To fill the gap, they have signed South African Brendan Owen and loaned Gloucester's young winger Alex Morgan.

"I think we have to see players come in," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey

"At the moment we have nine fit backs, we're going into games with a six-two split.

"It's very difficult to make positive substitutions, especially in the backs through the back end of the game.

"You will see one, maybe two more players come in, but it's then getting that player ready and up to speed with everything we're doing, building relationships with his team-mates around him and hopefully going on to get the best out of the whole group.

"One thing's for sure, you don't want to rush a guy back because something that could be right in one or two more weeks means he's fit for the season. Bring him back too early and he's out again for a sustained period of time."