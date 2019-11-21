Adrian Choat: Bristol Bears sign back row for rest of season as injury cover

From the section

Adrian Choat played for New Zealand's under-20 side in the 2017 Junior World Championship

Premiership leaders Bristol Bears have signed New Zealand Under-20 back row Adrian Choat until the end of season.

English-qualified Choat, 21, will provide injury cover for the club.

He arrives with Bears' Sam Jeffries taking a break from professional rugby, while Jordan Crane and Sam Graham are both yet to resume full fitness.

"We were eager to bring in somebody of Adrian's attitude and ability to give us cover in a key area," director of Rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"Adrian comes in to bolster our back-row options, alongside Luke Hamilton, who arrived earlier this month."

Choat will return to Auckland when Bristol's 2019-20 campaign ends.