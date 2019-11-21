European Champions Cup: Ospreys hope for World Cup duo's return

Ospreys quartet Nicky Smith, Adam Beard, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin celebrating Wales' 2019 Grand Slam

European Champions Cup; Saracens v Ospreys Date: Saturday 23 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Venue: Allianz Park Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and updates on Radio Wales and Radio Cymru

Ospreys hope to have World Cup duo Owen Watkin and Adam Beard for the Champions Cup trip to face holders Saracens.

Aled Davies, Bradley Davies and Nicky Smith returned as replacements in the 32-13 defeat by Munster last weekend.

Wing George North is expected to be out for a further four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against South Africa in Wales' World Cup semi-final defeat.

Captain Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones will again be missing.

Tipuric is still being rested after his World Cup exertions while Wales skipper Jones is suffering from a groin niggle that has ruled him out of the uncapped international against Barbarians on 30 November.

New signing Marty McKenzie has arrived in Wales this week, but the New Zealand fly-half is not in contention to face Saracens.

Saracens will play at home for the first time after confirming they would not challenge a 35-points deduction and £5.36m fine for their Premiership salary cap breach.

Mark McCall's men began their Champions Cup defence with a comprehensive 30-10 defeat at Racing 92 last weekend.

A number of their England World Cup finalists returned to training on Wednesday, and will be available for selection this weekend.