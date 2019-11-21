Marty Moore: Ulster prop signs two-year extension

Moore has made 22 appearances for Ulster and scored two tries.

Ulster tighthead prop Marty Moore has signed a two-year extension with the province which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until 2022.

Having represented Ireland at underage and senior level, Moore joined Ulster from Wasps in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old made his international debut in February 2014 and was part of the Six Nations Championship winning sides of 2014 and 2015.

Moore has made 22 appearances for Ulster and scored two tries.

Having missed the start of the season through injury, Moore made a timely return this month with impressive performances against Munster and Bath.

"I've settled in really well at Ulster and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, so I'm delighted to be able to get a deal sorted for another two years.," said Moore.

"Working with the coaches and wider support staff, I feel like I still have a lot of potential to improve, and I'm enjoying that process.

"We're a club with big ambitions and I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping to achieve those."

"Marty has been a great addition to the squad," added head coach Dan McFarland. "

His ability and experience at set piece time has been demonstrated time and again, and has helped all our props make significant progress.

"His performances over the last two games have been excellent and he is keen to keep developing as part of our squad going forward."