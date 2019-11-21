Toby Booth: Ex-London Irish and Bath coach joins Harlequins as assistant

Toby Booth coached the England Saxons side which won the Churchill Cup in 2008

Former London Irish director of rugby Toby Booth has been appointed as assistant coach at Harlequins on a deal until the end of the season.

The 49-year-old joins Quins after leaving Bath in the summer, having spent seven years as first team coach.

Booth joined Irish in 2004 and served as director of rugby for the Exiles between 2008 and 2012.

"He is a coach who will add tremendous value to our whole group," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"His main remit will be our lineout, but I know he will also have significant impact on the wider programme."