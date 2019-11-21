England women: Red Roses make five changes for Italy match

Gloucester scrum-half Natasha Hunt will win her 50th cap against Italy

2019 Autumn internationals: England v Italy Venue: Goldington Road, Bedford Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

England make five changes to the side that beat France for their final match of 2019 against Italy in Bedford.

Natasha Hunt will win her 50th cap at scrum-half, while Emily Scott comes in at inside centre as the only other change in the backs.

There is also room in the starting XV for flanker Vicky Fleetwood, lock Poppy Cleall and prop Shaunagh Brown.

Sarah Hunter captains at number eight, winning her 119th cap, to move second in England's all-time list.

The Loughborough Lightning forward will move level with Jason Leonard, with only former Red Roses prop Rochelle Clark ahead of the pair on 137 caps.

"We're really looking forward to the first ever Red Roses match in Bedford. It's a traditional rugby club with a fantastic ground and fanbase who are so passionate and love their rugby," said England head coach Simon Middleton.

"The game is a big opportunity for those who have been waiting in the wings this series to show us what they can do and help end our calendar year strongly.

"I'd also like to congratulate Mo [Natasha Hunt] on her 50th cap - it's a fantastic achievement for any player. She brings a number of qualities with her on-field ability and infectious personality, and she deserves to enjoy this moment."

England beat France home and away in their first two autumn Tests.

England: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt, Scott, MacDonald; Harrison, Hunt; Botterman, Kerr, Brown, Cleall, Aldcroft, Packer, Fleetwood, Hunter

Replacements: Cokayne, Perry, Bern, Beckett, Marston, Riley, Daley-Mclean, Breach