Saracens hooker Jamie George says England caps are 'highest privilege'

Jamie George (left to right) picked up a runners-up medal with England at the World Cup, alongside Saracens team-mates Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje

Saracens' England hooker Jamie George says neither he nor his team-mates plan to skip the Six Nations in order to help the club fight relegation.

It follows comments made by England boss Eddie Jones about the possibility.

Saracens' England contingent returned from the World Cup to find the club with a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for salary cap breaches.

"Any opportunity to play for England, we are going to be right on it," George told BBC Sport.

"The highest privilege is to play for your country and there's certainly not going to be any doubts about our frame of mind given the opportunity to do it," added George, who said neither he nor his fellow England players from the club had spoken to Jones about the situation.

They arrived back at Saracens earlier this week for the first time since the World Cup final defeat by South Africa, after being given time off by head coach Mark McCall.

George added: "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions. We were all hurting from the World Cup and to land back to the news has been really tough.

"I genuinely care about everyone in this organisation and I've been worried about them, but they tell me not to worry.

"Mark phoned me and explained the situation, but we don't want to be involved in the politics."

George is confident the club have been transparent with salary cap regulations and that nothing else will emerge to damage the club, having spoken to Saracens owner Nigel Wray.

"I'm very confident," said George. "I've known Nigel Wray for a long time. He's an incredible man - you don't find many like that.

"We've always got pressures on us, but it's a different pressure to avoid relegation. We've spoken about not focusing on the media pressure, the texts from mates, the pressure of the league table.

"We don't want to be desperate, or a team that looks desperate, we are best when we are playing with freedom."

'I genuinely want our players to play for England'

On Monday, England head coach Jones said Saracens' punishment could have a "significant impact" on the national side.

However, Saracens director of rugby McCall said he would not prevent any of his England stars from playing for their national team.

"I genuinely want our players to play for England," said McCall. "Of course I do, it's the absolute pinnacle of the game.

"Wanting to play in the Six Nations doesn't mean you're not committed to the club.

"All of these guys are 100% committed to Saracens, but playing for your country is playing for your country and I would support that every time."