Manu Tuilagi: Leicester's England centre intends to see out Tigers deal

Manu Tuilagi scored three tries in the World Cup, including one in the semi-final win over New Zealand

Manu Tuilagi says he is planning to see out his contract at Leicester, despite interest from France and rugby league side Toronto Wolfpack.

The 28-year-old centre, who was a key part of England's run to the World Cup final, signed a new deal in March.

"At the moment, I don't want to look to the future too far ahead," said Tuilagi, who previously rejected an offer from Paris-based Racing 92.

"You have to focus on the now, and for me, I've two years at Tigers."

Tuilagi's career has been dogged by injuries - despite making his debut for England as a 20-year-old he has won just 40 caps.

He played just once for his country between June 2014 and November 2018, missing the World Cup in 2015, but has been a mainstay of Eddie Jones' England side for the past year.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby, just in general," added Tuilagi.

"A few years back, even a year ago, I might have had to hang the boots up. Now I know you have to enjoy every moment because you never know when it's your last game."

Having also been part of England's squad at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand - where he was arrested after jumping off a ferry in Auckland following a quarter-final loss to France - he says he wants to move on after the disappointment of defeat by South Africa in the final in Japan at the beginning of the month.

"We were gutted for the people back here when we lost in the final, me personally, and the boys as well, for all the people supporting and their families," he said.

"It's one of the games that will stick with you for the rest of your life, but there's no point thinking too much about it because it's done and there's nothing anyone can say or do to bring it back.

"You learn and move on. I'm back at Tigers now, which is exciting because it's an exciting season for us. I'm going to play as well as I possibly can for the club and help us climb that table."