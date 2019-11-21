Heineken Champions Cup: Players will 'fight to the end for us' - Peel

Ulster won their opening Champions Cup encounter against Bath by one point after Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Bath attack with the last play of the game

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Dwayne Peel has admitted that Ulster need to improve if they are to beat Clermont in the European Champions Cup.

Jacob Stockdale's last-gasp intercept ensured Ulster left Bath with an opening-day win in Pool Three while the French side hammered Harlequins 52-21.

"If you don't start well then you are on the back foot straight away, so to get a win was massively important for us," said assistant coach Peel.

"They have a star-studded team, so we'll need to be good if we're to win."

Despite the challenge of the Top 14 outfit coming to Belfast, Peel hopes that Ulster can take momentum from their tight win away to Bath.

"To get an away win in the European Cup is huge and to get a win at the start of the tournament was big as well," said the former Wales scrum-half.

"We know there is a massive challenge coming this week, and from my perspective we probably weren't as cohesive as we could have been against Bath.

"We left a few points out there and when we looked back at the video we felt that we could have done a bit better.

"I think that we need to improve. They've got fire power throughout their team, so it is going to be a big challenge for us.

"We're confident in our ability here and the boys have been training well.

"They are a real tight group and I think the last 30 seconds of the Bath game summed this team up - the boys will fight to the end for us."