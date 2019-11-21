Wales v Crawshays (Sat)

Wales' pack helped the visitors dominate Scotland in Scotstoun last week

Wales Women v Crawshays Venue: Eugene Cross Park, Ebbw Vale Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; match report on the BBC Sport website

Siwan Lillicrap retains the Wales Women captaincy for Saturday's match against Crawshays in Ebbw Vale.

The Ospreys number eight has led Wales to wins in Ireland and last week in Scotland so far this autumn.

Regular skipper Carys Phillips is again rested after the hooker played no part last week.

The match at Eugene Cross Park will be the first time Crawshays, an invitational club side, has fielded a women's team.

Representative players from four countries have been confirmed for the Crawshays invitational side, which will be coached by former Wales captains Liza Burgess and Rachel Taylor.

Ireland prop Gill Bourke, Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi and USA elite sevens programme lock Hallie Taufoou will line up alongside Wales internationals Shona Powell-Hughes, Dyddgu Hywel, Meg York, Bethan Dainton, Sian Williams, Catrina Bowen and Jodie Evans for Crawshays.

Kim Jones of Pontyclun Falcons - who won her first Wales rugby league cap in the win over England Lions last weekend - RGC captain Beth Stafford and Swansea's Rosie Mankee and Lowri Norkett have also been confirmed.

Geraint Lewis, Chris Horsman and Gareth Wyatt continue to jointly coach the Wales side, with head coach Rowland Phillips taking time away from the role.

"It's clear to see improvements across the board week on week and the matches are a reflection of that," Horsman said.

"To go from conceding four tries against Spain, to two against Ireland and none against Scotland is pleasing - we kept Scotland out of our 22 for almost the entire game but it's not about reaching a level and stopping, we need to constantly improve."

After facing Crawshays, Wales finish their autumn schedule against the Barbarians on 30 November at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in a double-header with the men's team.

Wales: Paige Randall (Cardiff Blues); Lisa Neumann (RGC), Courtney Keight (Ospreys), Kayleigh Powell (Ospreys), Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets); Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Molly Kelly (RGC), Cerys Hale (Cardiff Blues), Natalia John (Ospreys), Abbie Fleming (Cardiff Blues), Georgia Evans (Cardiff Blues), Robyn Lock (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (capt, Ospreys).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Jenkins (Scarlets), Sarah Lawrence (Scarlets), Bethan Lewis (Scarlets), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys), Angharad de Smet (Scarlets).