Scotland first to face world champions South Africa on 2020 summer tour

Scotland last played South Africa in November 2018, losing 26-20 at Murrayfield

Scotland will be the first side to face newly-crowned world champions South Africa on next year's summer tour and will also play New Zealand, Scottish Rugby has confirmed.

Gregor Townsend's side will attempt to defeat the Springboks in two Tests on 4 and 11 July.

They will then visit Dunedin to take on the All Blacks in the first of two scheduled meetings next year.

Scotland last beat South Africa in 2010 and are yet to defeat New Zealand.

It comes as fixtures against Argentina, Japan and the All Backs were announced as taking place in autumn 2020.