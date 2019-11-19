Ospreys sign fly-half Marty McKenzie

Marty McKenzie was a member of the New Zealand Under-20 side that reached the 2012 World Rugby Junior World Championship final

Ospreys have signed former New Zealand Under-20s fly-half Marty McKenzie until the end of the season.

McKenzie, brother of All Blacks full-back Damian, has signed from the Chiefs on a short-term deal.

Ospreys have lost Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe for the season because of a knee injury with James Hook and Luke Price their number 10 options.

McKenzie, who can also cover full-back, has also represented the Blues and Crusaders in Super Rugby.

"He's a talented outside half who has a good understanding of the game having played for quality Super Rugby franchises," said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.

Ospreys have lost six of their opening seven games at the start of the 2019-20 season.