European Champions Cup: Saracens fined for not attending media launch

Saracens have won the European Champions Cup in three of the past four seasons

Saracens have been fined an undisclosed amount for failing to attend the launch of the 2019-20 European Champions Cup.

Director of rugby Mark McCall and captain Brad Barritt did not appear in Cardiff on 6 November.

The event came the day after Sarries were fined £5.36m and docked 35 points by Premiership Rugby for breaching the competition's salary cap regulations.

The club have since hired a major communications company to help manage the public fallout of the scandal.

Saracens won their third European title in May after beating Leinster in the final, and McCall and Barritt were both required to speak to the media at an event at the Principality Stadium earlier this month to launch the new campaign.

But, after the domestic sanctions against the north London club were announced, neither man travelled to Wales.

"Having previously indicated they would be represented at the event, Saracens' failure to attend constituted a breach of the 2019-20 Champions Cup media rules," a statement from European Professional Club Rugby said.

"EPCR appreciates the subsequent efforts made by Saracens to grant rights-holding broadcasters special interview access to members of their squad in the week before the start of the tournament."

Saracens confirmed on Monday they will not be contesting the points deduction and fine handed to them by Premiership Rugby.

The punishment followed an inquiry into business partnerships between owner Nigel Wray and some of their players.

Wray said the club "made mistakes" and accepted the penalties "with humility".

Saracens were beaten 30-10 by French side Racing 92 on Sunday in their opening pool match in this season's European Champions Cup.