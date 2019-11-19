Cardiff Blues: Owen Lane and Hallam Amos set for return v Leicester Tigers

Hallam Amos (left) scored a try against the All Blacks at the World Cup while Owen Lane was an injury call-up

Wales internationals Hallam Amos and Owen Lane will be available for Cardiff Blues against Leicester in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday, 23 November.

The pair missed the 38-16 win in Calvisano as part of their recovery from the World Cup in Japan.

Fellow internationals Dillon Lewis, Tomos Williams and Josh Adams remain unavailable as they continue a phased return agreed with Wales' management.

They will return to the Blues after Wales play Barbarians on 30 November.

Back row forward Josh Navidi continues his rehabilitation after injuring a hamstring in Wales' quarter final victory against France.

At the time of his injury then-Wales coach Warren Gatland said Navidi had suffered a grad two tear and would be sidelined for "at least two weeks".

Lane was flown out to Japan following Navidi's injury, and both he and Amos played in the bronze medal match against New Zealand on 1 November.