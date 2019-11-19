Leicester Tigers: Sam Aspland-Robinson out for six months with fractured leg

Sam Aspland-Robinson made just one appearance last season for Leicester

Leicester winger Sam Aspland-Robinson will be out for up to six months after fracturing his leg against Pau in the European Challenge Cup.

The 22-year-old was replaced early in the match at Welford Road on Saturday.

X-rays revealed a fractured tibia and Aspland-Robinson is due to meet with surgeons later this week to discover the full extent of the injury.

"At this stage, we don't expect to see Sam back until well into the New Year," Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said.