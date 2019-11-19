Kieran Marmion: Scrum-half signs three year Connacht extension

Marmion joined the Connacht academy in 2011

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion will stay at Connacht until at least 2023 having signed a three-year contract extension with the province.

Recent speculation had linked Marmion with a move to England after he missed out on Ireland's World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old has made over 160 appearances for Connacht since joining the academy in 2011.

"Kieran has been an outstanding player for Connacht and for Ireland," head coach Andy Friend told the club.

"Kieran's commitment to Connacht for a further three seasons demonstrates his ambition to contribute at provincial and international level in the coming years."

Marmion has 27 senior Ireland caps having made his international debut five years ago.

Marmion started in Ireland's victory over New Zealand in November 2018

In 2018 he established himself as chief support to first choice scrum-half Conor Murray, and started in Ireland's victory over the All Blacks in Dublin last year.

However after an injury-ridden season Marmion was omitted from Joe Schmidt's 31-man squad, with Leinster's Luke McGrath travelling along with Murray.

Connacht are currently fourth in Pro14 Conference B and opened their Champions Cup campaign with a 23-20 win over Montpellier last Sunday.