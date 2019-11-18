Cornish Pirates 'laying foundations' despite London Scottish defeat

Callum Patterson scored two tries for Cornish Pirates at London Scottish

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side can improve after a narrow defeat at London Scottish.

The Pirates went down 25-24 in Richmond after Will Magie's late try, only their second defeat of the season, and dropped to fourth in the Championship.

"We've laid foundations, it's just the components of our game that haven't functioned," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall after the defeat.

"The exciting thing is we've got room to get better."

The 39-year-old continued: "We've got to learn to play better in the wet, that's something we'll take some good learning from today.

"We know our game, it's just getting more accurate at it."