Liam Williams: Wales coach Wayne Pivac hopes for regional return

Liam Williams won English and European titles with Saracens in 2019

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he hopes British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams will return to regional rugby.

Williams is considering a move back to Wales with his Saracens contract finishing at the end of the season.

Ospreys and Williams' old region Scarlets are interested in signing the 28-year-old and Pivac would like to see him return to Wales.

"It's a decision that from a selfish Welsh point of view I'd love to see him back here in Wales," Pivac said.

Pivac was Williams' regional coach at the Scarlets before he joined Saracens for the start of the 2017-18 season.

Williams has also been linked with a move to France and does not have to return to Wales at the end of his contract because he has more than 60 caps so is eligible to play for his country.

Williams has played 65 Tests with 62 appearances for Wales and three for the Lions.

"I met with Liam pre the World Cup and there have been discussions there and he will make his decision no doubt very shortly," said Pivac.

"That's a decision ultimately he will make given that he can play both inside and outside the country given the number of Test matches he's played."

Williams is in his third campaign with the English and European champions but Saracens will have to look at their wage bill after being fined £5.3m and docked 35 points for breaking the Premiership salary cap.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said earlier this month Williams is the type of player his region needs.

Williams is considering his options and spent Monday at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Speaking last week, Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said: "He (Liam) is a quality player.

"He is a centurion here at the Scarlets. He is a British Lion and a first-choice Welsh international so he is going to have a lot of interest.

"That is as far as we will go in public. I don't propose to speak about anybody's contract or future in the media because it does not feel right."

Williams is currently sidelined until February 2020 with the ankle injury he suffered in training before the World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa.