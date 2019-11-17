Rory Best: Hooker aims for extended Barbarians farewell

Fiji held off a late comeback from the Barbarians to claim an entertaining 33-31 win at Twickenham

Rory Best has admitted that he hopes to play in the Barbarians' next two games after captaining the side on his debut at Twickenham.

The fixture against Fiji was billed as Best's final game before retirement, however the former Ulster and Ireland hooker plans to extend his farewell.

"We'll see how the body stands up and then we'll make a decision," said Best.

Best will travel with the Baa-Baas squad to face Brazil next week before taking on Wales in Cardiff.

The 37-year-old, who won the last of his 124 Ireland caps when they were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup in the last eight, said it was a great honour to be asked to play for the Barbarians.

Best wore one Ulster and one Banbridge sock for his final appearance at Twickenham

"It was incredibly special. It is a unique club and I'm delighted to be invited to be a part of it," said Best.

"You be have to invited to play for them, you just don't get picked and any rugby fan knows what they are all about.

"It was brilliant. There were guys I've played against for years and some I didn't know so well, I really enjoyed it."

As is tradition with the Baa-Baas, players take to the field with their club socks along with the famous black and white jersey, with Best reflecting that it was quite a poignant moment as he adorned one Ulster sock and one Banbridge sock.

"They are both clubs that have meant a lot to me over a long period of time and I'm incredibly honoured to represent both of them here.

"I'm wearing both to try and keep everyone happy," he joked.

The Barbarians take on Brazil on Wednesday before travelling to Cardiff on 30 November, where Warren Gatland will coach the Baa-Baas in his first game since leaving Wales after the World Cup.