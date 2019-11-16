WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

16 NOVEMBER, 2019

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 17 - 13 Caerleon

Croesyceiliog 24 - 22 Caldicot

Cwmbran 55 - 0 Pill Harriers

Hartridge 5 - 37 Oakdale

Talywain 27 - 19 Blackwood

Ynysddu 33 - 5 Newport HSOB

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 29 - 29 Llanishen

Cilfynydd 15 - 3 Abercwmboi

Cowbridge 3 - 12 Treharris

Gilfach Goch 29 - 24 Caerphilly

Taffs Well 19 - 8 Llantrisant

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 0 - 39 Rhyl

Llanidloes 20 - 25 Abergele

Mold 30 - 12 Welshpool

Nant Conwy II 0 - 24 Colwyn Bay

Newtown 28 - 14 Shotton Steel

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 26 - 8 Heol Y Cyw

Bridgend Sports 35 - 22 Seven Sisters

Morriston 6 - 12 Porthcawl

Pencoed 22 - 16 Ystradgynlais

Resolven 0 - 20 Builth Wells

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 15 - 3 Kidwelly

Carmarthen Athletic 22 - 13 Milford Haven

Loughor 16 - 22 Pontarddulais

Nantgaredig 24 - 27 Mumbles

Pontyberem 10 - 31 Fishguard

Tenby United 9 - 13 Tycroes

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Blaina 3 - 10 Abercarn

Garndiffaith 15 - 28 Usk

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 20 - 27 Penarth

St Albans 22 - 23 CR Cymry Caerdydd

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Rhosllanerchrugog 19 - 13 Mold II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Cwmavon 6 - 35 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 12 - 14 Cwmllynfell

Vardre 53 - 15 Cwmgors

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Cardigan 20 - 5 Tregaron

Haverfordwest 34 - 21 Pembroke Dock Quins

St Clears 13 - 11 Lampeter Town

St Davids 0 - 3 Neyland

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 6 - 25 New Tredegar

Chepstow 48 - 3 Hafodyrynys

Newport Saracens 67 - 5 New Panteg

St Julians HSOB 19 - 28 Aberbargoed

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Gwernyfed 17 - 13 Tonyrefail

Hirwaun 25 - 18 Cefn Coed

Llandaff 20 - 25 Old Penarthians

Treherbert P - P Ynysowen

Wattstown 19 - 3 Llandaff North

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 0 - 36 Glyncorrwg

Glais 21 - 20 Pontrhydyfen

Maesteg P - P Briton Ferry

Neath Athletic 7 - 41 Bryncethin

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 22 - 22 Tumble

Betws 10 - 23 New Dock Stars

Cefneithin 8 - 12 Furnace United

Llandybie P - P Bynea

Llangadog 9 - 11 Trimsaran

Penygroes 24 - 32 Llandeilo

DIVISION THREE EAST C

West Mon 23 - 32 Crumlin

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 12 - 6 Whitchurch

Llandrindod Wells 15 - 29 Ferndale

Tredegar 20 - 21 Old Tyleryan

Trefil 41 - 10 Girling

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch P - P Fall Bay

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND THREE

Aberystwyth 27 - 32 Newbridge

Ammanford 26 - 27 Porth Harlequins

Bedlinog 26 - 6 Senghenydd

Birchgrove 30 - 5 Bethesda

Bonymaen 16 - 24 Brecon

Bridgend Athletic 17 - 21 Treorchy

Brynamman 5 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn **Abandoned at Half-Time - Referee Injury**

Felinfoel 16 - 13 Kenfig Hill

Glynneath 22 - 15 Brynmawr

Nant Conwy 14 - 17 Aberdare

Penallta 60 - 12 Maesteg Celtic

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND THREE

Aberaeron 15 - 0 Nantyglo

Banwen w/o Tonmawr

Caerau Ely 19 - 16 Cefn Cribwr

Fairwater 30 - 7 Nantymoel

Llanharan 26 - 28 Baglan

Llanhilleth 3 - 18 Canton

Llanybydder 46 - 5 Bryncoch

Pentyrch 14 - 15 Tylorstown

Penygraig 43 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale

Pontyclun 25 - 26 Aberavon Green Stars

Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 20 Rhymney

Whitehead P - P Laugharne

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD - ROUND TWO

Bettws w/o Pontyates

Cwmgwrach 35 - 10 Pwllheli II

Forgeside 7 - 11 Dinbych II

Hollybush 50 - 0 Beaufort

Holyhead 15 - 5 Brackla

Llanrumney 49 - 0 Flint

Markham 5 - 29 Cardiff Saracens

Ogmore Vale 27 - 19 Pontycymmer

Pontardawe 35 - 12 Llangefni II

Pontllanfraith 14 - 32 Penybanc

Rhigos 18 - 14 Rogerstone

South Gower 31 - 24 Wrexham II

