Fiji hold off a late Barbarians comeback to win thriller
|Killik Cup: Barbarians v Fiji
|Barbarians: (12) 31
|Tries: Bastareaud, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi (2), Steyn ; Cons: Bosch, Steyn (2)
|Fiji: (14) 33
|Tries: Malele, Tela, Dyer (2), Mayanavanuav ; Cons: Tela (4)
Fiji held off a late comeback from the Barbarians to claim an entertaining win at Twickenham.
Mathieu Bastareaud and Andre Esterhuizen crossed for the Baa-Baas in the first half, but converted tries from Enele Malele and Teti Tela saw Fiji lead at the break.
John Dyer's two second-half scores and Temo Mayanavanua's try kept Fiji ahead.
The Baa-Baas drew close through late efforts from Makazole Mapimpi and Morne Steyn, but Fiji clung on.
