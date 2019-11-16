Fiji hold off a late Barbarians comeback to win thriller

Makazole Mapimpi scored six tries for South Africa at the World Cup

Killik Cup: Barbarians v Fiji Barbarians: (12) 31 Tries: Bastareaud, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi (2), Steyn ; Cons: Bosch, Steyn (2) Fiji: (14) 33 Tries: Malele, Tela, Dyer (2), Mayanavanuav ; Cons: Tela (4)

Fiji held off a late comeback from the Barbarians to claim an entertaining win at Twickenham.

Mathieu Bastareaud and Andre Esterhuizen crossed for the Baa-Baas in the first half, but converted tries from Enele Malele and Teti Tela saw Fiji lead at the break.

John Dyer's two second-half scores and Temo Mayanavanua's try kept Fiji ahead.

The Baa-Baas drew close through late efforts from Makazole Mapimpi and Morne Steyn, but Fiji clung on.

