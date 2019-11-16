England 17-15 France: Red Roses win as Lydia Thompson scores late try

By Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport at Sandy Park

Emily Scarratt
Emily Scarratt reached 500 points for England, despite seeing an early try ruled out
Autumn internationals: England v France
England (6) 17
Try: Thompson Pens: Scarratt 4
France (8) 15
Tries: Sansus, Boujard Con: Tremouliere Pen: Tremouliere

Lydia Thompson scored a last-minute try as an error-strewn England beat France 17-15 in a thriller in Exeter.

Jessy Tremouliere's penalty and Laure Sansus' try put the visitors 8-0 ahead before two Emily Scarratt penalties had reduced the arrears by half-time.

Scarratt kicked two more penalties as England went four points clear.

Caroline Boujard's 67th-minute try looked to have won it for France, but with both sides down to 14 players, Thompson went over to seal the victory.

Teams

England: McKenna; Thompson, Scarratt, Harrison, Dow; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Kerr, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Breach, Marston.

France: Tremouliere; Boujard, Boudaud, Vernier, Jason; Peyronnet, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Happy, Corson, N'diaye, Ferer, Hermet, Menager.

Replacements: Thomas, Domain, Traore, Roux, Annery, Bourdon, Castel, Menager.

