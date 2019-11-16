England 17-15 France: Red Roses win as Lydia Thompson scores late try
|Autumn internationals: England v France
|England (6) 17
|Try: Thompson Pens: Scarratt 4
|France (8) 15
|Tries: Sansus, Boujard Con: Tremouliere Pen: Tremouliere
Lydia Thompson scored a last-minute try as an error-strewn England beat France 17-15 in a thriller in Exeter.
Jessy Tremouliere's penalty and Laure Sansus' try put the visitors 8-0 ahead before two Emily Scarratt penalties had reduced the arrears by half-time.
Scarratt kicked two more penalties as England went four points clear.
Caroline Boujard's 67th-minute try looked to have won it for France, but with both sides down to 14 players, Thompson went over to seal the victory.
Teams
England: McKenna; Thompson, Scarratt, Harrison, Dow; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Kerr, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.
Replacements: Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Breach, Marston.
France: Tremouliere; Boujard, Boudaud, Vernier, Jason; Peyronnet, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Happy, Corson, N'diaye, Ferer, Hermet, Menager.
Replacements: Thomas, Domain, Traore, Roux, Annery, Bourdon, Castel, Menager.