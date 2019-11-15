European Challenge Cup: Teams news and previews for Saturday's games

Ben Youngs and Manu Tuilagi celebrate an England try
Ben Youngs (left), Manu Tuilagi and George Ford (right) are back for Leicester just two weeks after starting for England in the World Cup final in Japan

Team news and previews for Saturday's six European Challenge Cup games.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you