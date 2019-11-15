Sam Warburton and Byron Hayward join Wales coaching set-up

Sam Warburton won 74 caps for Wales, 49 of those as captain

Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton and former fly-half Byron Hayward have been added to the Wales coaching staff.

Warburton, 31, will serve as technical advisor defence/breakdown under new head coach Wayne Pivac, while Hayward, 50, becomes defence coach.

The pair join Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Neil Jenkins in the backroom team.

"It is a genuine privilege to be considered for such a role," former flanker Warburton said.

"I can't wait to do my utmost to contribute to help improve the team and players. With such a great group of players and management it is an amazing opportunity which I am very proud to be given."

Warburton won 74 Wales caps and five for the British and Irish Lions, who he also captained, before retiring in July 2018 at the age of 29 following a string of injuries.

Hayward, capped twice by Wales, returns to the Welsh Rugby Union where he had a successful spell as Wales Under-20s head coach and National Academy skills coach before joining the Scarlets as defence coach in 2014.

"I'm delighted to bring both Byron and Sam into the set-up and add to what is already a vastly experienced coaching team," said Pivac.

"Both individuals are highly respected, knowledgeable and experienced in their disciplines and will add a great deal to the environment.

"Byron has a great coaching CV with experience in England, the club game in Wales, the age-grade system and his five successful years with the Scarlets.

"Sam is one of the most experienced leaders in rugby with excellent knowledge and communication skills and having only recently retired he has a full grasp on the international game.

"We looked at the coaching structure and the roles of each coach and believed by adding a second defensive role into the team adds value, adds a point of difference and allows a specialist to work in the contact area and I believe Byron and Sam will complement each other in the roles."