Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter has challenged his players to "lay down a marker" in France

Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Listen to live match commentary from BBC Radio Devon.

Exeter Chiefs make three changes to the side that was beaten by Bristol Bears for Saturday's European Champions Cup opener against La Rochelle.

Lock Dave Dennis and flanker Dave Ewers come into the pack, while Ian Whitten steps in at inside centre.

La Rochelle, who are unbeaten at home this season, make four changes to the side from their Top 14 defeat by Lyon.

Lock Romain Sazy, flanker Wiaan Liebenberg, scrum-half Alexi Bales and winger Arthur Retiere all come in.

Chiefs are the favourites to progress from Pool Two - which also includes Glasgow and Sale - for only the second time in their history, and head coach Rob Baxter has challenged his players to "lay down a marker" on matchday one.

"Starting away at La Rochelle and going over to France, it's not actually the worst start for us, because it just allows us to go over there and genuinely 'go for it'," said Baxter.

"Because it's the first game in the pool, nothing is going to be decided now, whatever happens. However, if we can go over there and lay down a real marker, then that can genuinely show how we are going to attack this competition."

History favours Exeter, who have beaten the hosts in their previous two European meetings, during the 2014-15 season.

LA Rochelle: Sinzelle; Rattez, Doumayrou, Botia, Retiere; West, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Joly, Sazy, Tanguy, Alldritt, Liebenberg, Vito

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Puafisi, Timani, Gourdon, James, Andreu, Murimurivalu

Exeter: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Slade, Whitten, Cuthbert; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle, Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Nowell