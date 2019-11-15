Heineken European Champions Cup: Aki and Dillane to start for Connacht against Montpellier

Bundee Aki's World Cup campaign for Ireland ended prematurely when he was sent off in the final Pool game against Samoa

Heineken European Champions Cup: Connacht v Montpellier Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Bundee Aki's inclusion is among six Connacht changes from last weekend's Pro14 hammering by Leinster for Sunday's European Champions Cup opener against Montpellier in Galway.

Aki and Kyle Godwin are both drafted in at centre with fit-again Ireland wing Matt Healy also returning to the backs.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy replaces prop Finlay Bealham as Ultan Dillane and Colby Fainga'a also come into the pack.

Ireland World Cup fly-half Jack Carty starts for the Irish province.

Carty will be partnered by Caolin Blade with Kieran Marmion again missing for Andy Friend's side.

Aki, Godwin and Healy take over from Tom Farrell, Peter Robb and Stephen Fitzgerald in the Connacht backs.

Dillane comes in for Joe Maksymiw at lock with Fainga'a taking over from Eoghan Masterson in the back row.

Montpellier secured Champions Cup qualification by finishing sixth in last season's Top 14 and their draw with Toulon in their most recent contest left them in a middle table position.

The French club include New Zealand's 2011 World Cup winning fly-half Aaron Cruden and number Caleb Timu, who played for Australia at the recent World Cup.

However, coach Xavier Garbajosa is without France captain Guilhelm Guirado and another Les Blues star Louis Picamoles while Springboks star Handre Pollard is yet to make his first appearance for his new club.

However, former South Africa centre Jan Serfontein does start for the French outfit while France lock Paul Willemse is also included.

The Montpellier bench includes former Springboks international front row brothers Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis.

Connacht: Leader; Adeolokun, Godwin, Aki, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Robertson-McCoy, Gallagher, Dillane, Fainga'a, Butler (capt), Boyle.

Replacements: Heffernan, Burke, Kenny, Masterson, Copeland, Kerins, Daly, Porch

Montpellier: Bouthier; N'gandebe, Vincent, Serfontein, Reilhac; Cruden, Paillaugue (capt); Nariashvili, Delhommel, Haouas; van Rensburg, Willemse, Galletier, Camara, Timu.

Replacements: B Du Plessis, Fichten, Jannie Du Plessis, Ouedraogo, Sanga, Bardy, Immelman, Jacques Du Plessis.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)