Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Benetton (Sat)

Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose were both significant figures in Leinster's progress to the 2018-19 final

European Champions Cup: Leinster v Benetton Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 15;15 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster have named a near full-strength side for their Champions Cup Pool One opener against Benetton at the RDS Arena on Saturday.

Ireland internationals Johnny Sexton, Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose come in for their first game of the season.

Leinster have won Europe's premier club competition four times, their most recent success coming in 2018.

They are runaway leaders of Pro14 Conference A while Benetton are fifth in Conference B with two wins from six.

Larmour comes in at full-back with Dave Kearney on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Joe Tomane is selected in the 12 jersey, with Ringrose outside him.

Luke McGrath starts for the second week in a row with club captain Sexton making his seasonal bow at 10.

In the pack, Cian Healy starts again this week with Andrew Porter also selected to start from tight-head.

Rónan Kelleher has been rewarded for an excellent start to the season with a European debut at hooker.

Devin Toner is joined in the second row by another one of the returning Irish contingent, James Ryan.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock starts this week having been amongst the replacements last weekend, with Josh van der Flier on the openside for his first involvement of the season and former Ireland Under 20s captain Caelan Doris makes his first start in Europe from number eight.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Tomane, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Porter, Toner, Ryan, Ruddock, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Bent, Fardy, Deegan, Gibson-Park, Byrne, O'Loughlin.

Benetton: Hayward; Esposito, Brex, Sgarbi (capt), Sperandio; Keatley, Duvenage; Quaglio, Faiva, Riccioni; Herbst, Budd; Pettinelli, Steyn, Manu.

Replacements: Makelara, Zani, Pasquali, Fuser, Lazzaroni, Halafihi, Tebaldi, Allan.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)