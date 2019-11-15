Former England scrum-half Danny Care has not played for Harlequins so far this season

Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Harlequins Venue: Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin, Clermont Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Report available on BBC Sport online & app

Harlequins welcome former England backs Danny Care and Mike Brown back from injury for their European Champions Cup opener against Clermont Auvergne.

Care is yet to play this season, while England props Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler are still unavailable after playing in the World Cup final defeat.

France fly-half Camille Lopez will partner scrum-half Morgan Parra for the hosts, who are sixth in the Top 14.

Scotland scrum-half Greg Laidlaw is named on the bench.

French heavyweights Clermont have never won the Champions Cup, despite playing in three finals, and Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard says an "iconic" trip awaits his players.

"They are a formidable team, with huge quality throughout their squad and who present a great opportunity for the team to test themselves in a brilliant atmosphere," said Gustard.

"We worked hard last year to earn the right to play in this competition and we always want to give the best account of ourselves and do justice to the badge.

"It's a great boost to the squad to have DC [Care] and Browny back after their respective injuries.

"We are excited about the game and hope our fans turn up en masse and support the team, while enjoying the experience."

Clermont: Abendanon; Betham, Toeava, Moala, Raka; Lopez, Parra; Falgoux, Ulugia, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Timani, Yato, Fischer, Lee

Replacements: Tadjer, Uhila, Zirakashivili, T. Lanen, C. Lanen, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Naqalevu

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Lang, Saili, Ibitoye; Smith, Care, Botta, Baldwin, Kerrod, Young, Symons, Robshaw, Evans, Lawday

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, Cavubati, Bothma, Landajo, Campagnaro, Chisholm