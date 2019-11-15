European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v London Irish (Sat)

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar welcomes Fiji lock Tevita Ratuva to Llanelli

European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v London Irish Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fiji lock Tevita Ratuva will make his Scarlets debut in the Challenge Cup match against London Irish.

Ratuva signed from French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles and has made five appearances for Fiji including two in the World Cup in Japan.

Irish hand a first start to Australia scrum-half Nick Phipps, after his debut off the bench last week.

Bryce Campbell returns from World Cup duty with the USA at inside centre, partnering Tom Stephenson in midfield.

Stephen Myler continues in the fly-half position and captains the Exiles.

Scarlets do not have any of their Wales World Cup players available for the opening European fixture.

Head coach Brad Mooar has made five changes from the side that defeated Benetton, with Wales prop Rob Evans, Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia, prop Werner Kruger and back-rower Uzair Cassiem all starting.

Former England fly-half Ryan Lamb could make his debut off the replacements bench alongside Wales Under-20 back-rower and Scarlets academy prospect Jac Morgan.

Although this is Scarlets' first pool game in the Challenge Cup, they have appeared twice in the quarter-finals, losing both to RC Toulon in 2009/10 and Brive in 2011/12.

London Irish will be bidding to complete a hat-trick of Challenge Cup wins for the first time since 2014/15, having won their last two games in the competition in 2017/18.

Scarlets have won all four of their meetings with the Exiles, although the quartet have come in the European Cup.

"Playing in Europe gives us a chance to test ourselves against different styles of rugby," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"We are looking forward to starting our European campaign, but we are fully aware that Parc y Scarlets is a tricky place to go and play rugby, so it will be a challenge, but one that we are excited by."

Scarlets: McNicholl; Baldwin, Hughes (capt), Fonotia, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, T Davies, Kruger, Rawlins, Ratuva, Cassiem, Macleod, Thomson.

Replacements: M Jones, P Price, Lee, Cummins, J Morgan, Blacker, Lamb, M Williams.

London Irish: Parton; Macken, Stephenson, Campbell, Hassell-Collins; Myler (capt), Phipps; Elrington, Matu'u, Cilliers, Maddison, Nott, Donnell, Gilsenan, Rogerson.

Replacements: McMillan, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Chawatama, Cooke, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Atkins, M Williams.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (Ireland), John Carvill (Ireland)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland).