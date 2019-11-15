Tom Griffiths made one Premiership appearance for Saracens last season

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Castres Olympique Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 16 Nov Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Tom Griffiths will make his Dragons debut against Castres Olympique in Saturday's European Challenge Cup tie.

The ex Saracens centre has recovered from an ankle injury to be given his first appearance by coach Dean Ryan.

Wales prop Aaron Jarvis plays his first game since January after recovering from injury.

Dragons have made eight changes from the team that lost to Edinburgh in the Pro14 with hooker Richard Hibbard captaining the side.

Max Williams and James Benjamin earn call-ups in the pack, while second-row Joe Davies makes his 50th appearance.

Griffiths will partner Tyler Morgan in midfield, while wing Dafydd Howells and full-back Will Talbot-Davies are also included. There is also a first start for on-loan scrum-half Luke Baldwin.

Dragons' last two games in the Challenge Cup have brought their biggest win (59-3 v Timisoara Saracens) and heaviest defeat (49-7 v ASM Clermont Auvergne).

Castres have won eight of their nine games against Welsh opposition in the Challenge Cup, their solitary defeat coming in 2015/16 game at Dragons 31-18.

The French team won the two sides' only other encounter 32-29 at home in that season's competition.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Howells, T Morgan, T Griffiths, O Jenkins; S Davies, Baldwin; Jarvis, Hibbard (capt), Brown, J Davies, M Williams, H Taylor, Benjamin, Basham.

Replacements: Lawrence, Harris, Fairbrother, Screech, Fry, Knoyle, Botica, Dixon.

Castres: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Referee: JP Doyle (England)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Jackson (England), Jamie Leahy (England).