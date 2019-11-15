Munster won 28-12 when they hosted Ospreys in the Pro14 in October

European Champions Cup: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 16 Nov Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Full BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys start with scrum-half Tom Williams and prop Ma'afu Fia for Saturday's European Champions Cup opener at home to Munster.

Wales players Nicky Smith, Bradley Davies and Aled Davies are named on the bench after finishing World Cup duty.

Munster have won four out of five of the Champions Cup meetings between the two sides.

Ospreys' only success was in the two sides' last encounter in December 2010, edging it 19-15.

Munster have also bossed the encounters in the Pro14, winning five out of six games including a 28-12 victory at home against Ospreys last month.

The inclusion of Williams and Fia are the only two starting changes from the Ospreys side beaten at home by Southern Kings in the Pro14 last weekend.

That result - a first away success for the South African side - prompted Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke to admit his side were "in a dark period".

Clarke expects the visit of Munster to provide another stern test.

"It is going to be a hell of a challenge and we all knew that when the draw came out for Europe," he said.

"You envisage having your best players available to you, a full squad and a healthy deck to select from. That is not the case and Munster should have that.

"We worked hard to get into this competition at the back end of last season. It is a tremendous tournament and players and coaches want to be involved in it."

Ospreys: C Evans; Dirksen, Thomas-Wheeler, S Williams, T Williams; Price, Venter; R Jones, Otten, Fia, Orie, Ashley, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, Morris.

Replacements: I Phillips, N Smith, Gajion, B Davies, Cross, A Davies, Hook, K Williams.

Munster: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant referees: Ian Tempest (England), Paul Dix (England)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England).