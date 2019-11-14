Barbarians v Fiji: BBC coverage times as Eddie Jones takes charge of the Baa Baas

Ireland legend Rory Best will skipper the Baa Baas in his final international

Barbarians v Fiji Venue: Twickenham Date: 16 November Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, & BBC Sport website and app

Watch live coverage as Eddie Jones takes charge of the Barbarians for the annual Killik Cup match against Fiji in Twickenham's only Autumn International of 2019.

England head coach Jones' squad contains several stars of the South African side that defeated England in the World Cup final, including Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, and will be captained by Rory Best in what is set to be the legendary Irish hooker's final international match.

Saturday, 16 November

14:00-16:30 - Barbarians v Fiji, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, & BBC Sport online website & app

