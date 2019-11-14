Gloucester v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup: Kingsholm side make front-row changes

Gloucester have suffered defeats by Saracens and Leicester in the Premiership

Gloucester have made front-row changes for Friday's opening Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Toulouse after successive defeats in the Premiership.

Props Val Rapava-Ruskin and Jamal Ford-Robinson will start at Kingsholm after Gloucester struggled in the scrum in losses to Saracens and Leicester.

Joe Simpson returns at scrum-half in place of Callum Braley.

Top 14 champions Toulouse will be without South African World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe.

However, the French outfit will see the return of a number France internationals after the World Cup, including Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard and Romain Ntamack.

"I don't think there will be a lack of motivation on their side and we must make sure we play our best game against a good opponent," said Gloucester coach John Ackermann.

Gloucester: Jason Woodward, Tom Marshall, Chris Harris, Mark Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Danny Cipriani; Joe Simpson, Val Rapava Ruskin, Franco Marais, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Freddie Clarke, Gerbrandt Grobler, Ruan Ackermann, Lewis Ludlow, Ben Morgan.

Replacements: Corné Fourie, Josh Hohneck, Fraser Balmain, Alex Craig, Jake Polledri, Callum Braley, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Yoann Huget, Sofiane Guitoune, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard; Zack Holmes, Sebastien Bezy; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Charlie Faumuina, Florian Verhaeghe, Joe Tekori, Francois Cros, Rynhardt Elstadt, Jerome Kaino.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Clement Castets, Dorian Aldegheri, Richie Gray, Selevasio Tolofua, Alban Placines, Pierre Pages, Lucas Tauzin.