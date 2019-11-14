Barbarians v Fiji: Tendai Mtawarira hopes South Africa can 'inspire the nation'

Mtawarira is South Africa's third most capped player with 117 appearances for the Springboks

Barbarians v Fiji Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One

South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira says he wants the Springboks' World Cup triumph to "inspire people to work together and be better".

Mtawarira was part of the side that beat England 32-12 in the World Cup final in Yokohama two weeks ago.

The 34-year-old said the amount of fans waiting to greet the Springboks on their return home was "just crazy".

"That's when it dawned on us we had done something big for the country," Mtawarira told BBC Sport.

"We hope it has inspired people to work together and be better. South Africa has been in a bit of a slump, we have been having a lot of issues.

"We showed as a team people from different backgrounds can come together and achieve something great, so we want to inspire the nation to do the same."

Mtawarira has now retired from international rugby but is part of the Barbarians squad, coached by England boss Eddie Jones, who will face Fiji on Saturday.

"I love playing for the Babas, it's always great," added Mtawarira, who is nicknamed "Beast".

"It's my third time and I have great memories in the jersey - beating the All Blacks in 2009 - playing with guys I usually play against, you become great friends.

"Barbarian rugby is something that is a special part of rugby that should never go away.

"It is an exclusive club that you get invited to and you meet guys you usually play against; you have one week to become a team and do something special on the Saturday."