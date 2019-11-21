European Challenge Cup: Brive v Bristol Bears

From the section

Steven Luatua comes in to replace Chris Vui in Bristol's back row

European Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Stade Amedee-Domenech Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Bristol make eight changes for the trip to Brive as they look for back-to-back wins in the European Challenge Cup.

Steven Luatua has recovered from a hip injury to captain a side which includes Harry Thacker as hooker.

Sam Bedlow, Mat Protheroe and Callum Sheedy all return to the backline.

Brive, who also won their opening match at Stade Francais, include Scotland inside centre Alex Dunbar and former Saracens prop Hayden Thompson-Stringer in their starting line-up.

Brive: Scholes; Bituniyata, Lee, Dunbar, Buliruarua; Herve, Lobzhanidze; Thompson-Stringer, Narisia, Johnston, Marais, Lebas, Abadie, Voisin (capt), Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Acquier, Asieshvili, Thomas, Uys, Giorgadze, Delarue, Abzhandadze, Galala.

Bristol: Protheroe; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Fricker; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Joyce, Attwood, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hamilton.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Thiede, Holmes, Hawkins, Stirzaker, Lloyd, Powell.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

