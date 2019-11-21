European Challenge Cup: Brive v Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears back row Steven Luatua
Steven Luatua comes in to replace Chris Vui in Bristol's back row
European Challenge Cup Pool Four
Venue: Stade Amedee-Domenech Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Bristol make eight changes for the trip to Brive as they look for back-to-back wins in the European Challenge Cup.

Steven Luatua has recovered from a hip injury to captain a side which includes Harry Thacker as hooker.

Sam Bedlow, Mat Protheroe and Callum Sheedy all return to the backline.

Brive, who also won their opening match at Stade Francais, include Scotland inside centre Alex Dunbar and former Saracens prop Hayden Thompson-Stringer in their starting line-up.

Brive: Scholes; Bituniyata, Lee, Dunbar, Buliruarua; Herve, Lobzhanidze; Thompson-Stringer, Narisia, Johnston, Marais, Lebas, Abadie, Voisin (capt), Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Acquier, Asieshvili, Thomas, Uys, Giorgadze, Delarue, Abzhandadze, Galala.

Bristol: Protheroe; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Fricker; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Joyce, Attwood, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hamilton.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Thiede, Holmes, Hawkins, Stirzaker, Lloyd, Powell.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you