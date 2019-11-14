Women's Test: Scotland v Wales (Sun)

Siwan Lillicrap's late try saw Wales beat Scotland in last season's Six Nations

Women's Test: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales hand first starts to scrum-half Niamh Terry, wing Rebekah O'Loughlin and Robyn Lock for Sunday's autumn Test away to Scotland in Scotstoun.

Lock lines up at blindside flanker alongside number eight and Ospreys team-mate Siwan Lillicrap, with Scarlet Bethan Lewis at openside.

Lillicrap continues as captain, with hooker Carys Phillips rested.

Uncapped front-row forwards Molly Kelly and Sarah Lawrence are named on the bench.

Wales have used the autumn series to develop strength in depth in the squad, with Lock and Terry making their Wales debuts in the opening 29-5 defeat in Spain earlier in November.

Former tennis international O'Loughlin won her first cap in last weekend's last-minute 15-13 win in Ireland.

Geraint Lewis, Chris Horsman and Gareth Wyatt continue to jointly coach the side, with head coach Rowland Phillips taking time away from the role.

Lewis said: "We've stuck with the theme of giving girls opportunities throughout this autumn, the three girls making their first starts will be looking forward to that.

"We've also rewarded others for good performances against Ireland last week. We're looking to build on that performance.

"It's always tough against Scotland, especially at home. They will be passionate, hard-working, but we can take confidence from last week and if we can replicate our effort and commitment we will give ourselves a good chance to be in the game.

"As always, international rugby is about small margins and it would be good to come out on the right side again.

"We want to build on the skill elements that were very encouraging against Ireland."

After facing Scotland, Wales play Crawshay's at Ebbw Vale on 23 November before finishing against the Barbarians on 30 November at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in a double-header with the men's team.

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Rebekah O'Loughlin (Cardiff Blues), Megan Webb (Cardiff Blues), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Ospreys), Niamh Terry (Ospreys); Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Cardiff Blues), Natalia John (Ospreys), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Robyn Lock (Ospreys), Bethan Lewis (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (capt, Ospreys).

Replacements: Molly Kelly (RGC), Gwenllian Jenkins (Scarlets), Sarah Lawrence (Scarlets), Abbie Fleming (Cardiff Blues), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Kayleigh Powell (Ospreys), Paige Randall (Cardiff Blues).