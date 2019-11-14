England v France: Marlie Packer to win 70th cap as Red Roses make one change

England have won 10 of 11 games in 2019

Autumn internationals: England v France Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:10 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport live text coverage.

England flanker Marlie Packer will win her 70th cap when the Red Roses face France in Exeter on Saturday.

England kicked off their autumn internationals with an impressive 20-10 win over France last weekend, their first on French soil for seven years.

Head coach Simon Middleton makes just one change to the starting XV from that victory, with wing Lydia Thompson replacing Jess Breach.

"We were delighted to secure our first win in France since 2012," he said.

"The players put a real shift in and stuck to the plan. We have had a good week's recovery and preparation, which we will now complete in Devon.

"Certainly from our point of view, we will be looking to improve on a couple of areas, the primary one being our handling."

England team to face France: McKenna; Thompson, Scarratt, Harrison, Dow; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Breach.