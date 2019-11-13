Rory Best: Former Ireland hooker to captain Barbarians in final game before retirement

Best made his final appearance for Ireland in the World Cup defeat by New Zealand

Rory Best will captain the Barbarians against Fiji in his final appearance before retiring from rugby.

Former Ireland and Ulster skipper Best, 37, has been given the armband by Barbarians coach Eddie Jones for Saturday's clash at Twickenham.

Best earned his 124th and final Ireland cap in the World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand on 19 October.

He also played 218 provincial games for Ulster and made nine Lions appearances during a 14-year career.

The Barbarians squad also includes three of South Africa's World Cup-winning side; Tendai Mtawarira, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am.

Barbarians: David Havili, Dillyn Leyds, Mathieu Bastareaud, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Joe Powell; Tendai Mtawarira, Rory Best, Enrique Pieretto, Luke Jones, Tyler Ardron, Pete Samu, Marco van Staden, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Andrew Makalio, Campese Ma'afu, Hencus van Wyk, Angus Cottrell, Matt Philip, Jano Vermaak, Lukhanyo Am, Morne Steyn.