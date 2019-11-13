Barbarians v Fiji: Eddie Jones not over England's World Cup final defeat

Jones' Barbarians starting XV contains Springboks including Makazole Mapimpi and Tendai Mtawarira

Barbarians v Fiji Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One

Head coach Eddie Jones says he is not over England's Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa.

England lost 32-12 in Yokohama this month as the Springboks' scrum dominance and their own inaccuracies proved key.

"It goes through your head all the time, it is not something that gets lost easily," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We will learn from what happened in that final, but the next thing is the most important thing we do."

Jones' England contract expires in 2021, with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney saying this month that no formal talks have begun on extending it to France 2023.

Jones said "nobody knows" if he will lead England into the next World Cup, adding "it is not my decision".

The Australian is overseeing the Barbarians for their meeting with Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, while his England side are next in action in France on the Six Nations' opening weekend in February.

Jones called up seven uncapped players to his first England squad after an underwhelming 2015 World Cup campaign, including now first-choice stars Maro Itoje and Elliot Daly.

He admits that even though he may not be the coach to benefit, his squad for the 2020 Six Nations will be picked with one eye on the next World Cup.

"Whenever you start a four-year cycle you have to plan ahead," he added.

"We will look at selection in terms of that - how can we build a side to win the next World Cup."