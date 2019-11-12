Dragons Rugby: Dafydd Howells and Aaron Jarvis set for return

Aaron Jarvis has made 18 appearances for Wales

European Challenge Cup; Dragons v Castres Olympique Date: Saturday, 16 November Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport online

Dragons could have international prop Aaron Jarvis and wing Dafydd Howells back for the European Challenge Cup against Castres.

Jarvis has been out since January with a hamstring injury, while Howells suffered hurt an ankle in pre-season.

"We want to go strong against Castres because we respect the team they are," said assistant coach Ceri Jones.

"It'll be huge to have Aaron available, he's a vastly experienced player and he's a loose-head or tight-head."

Jones added: "We're fortunate that Wales chose not to take Leon Brown to the World Cup, and it's been huge for Leon getting games week in, week out."

The Dragons beat Castres 31-18 at home in 2016 on their way to the semi-finals of the competition, after a narrow defeat at the Stade Pierre-Antoine.

Castres have four wins from nine and lie 11th in the Top 14, while Dragons have two victories from six in the Pro14.

Harris extension

Meanwhile South African prop Brok Harris, 34, is in talks over extending his short-term contract.

Harris has made all six starts after injuries to Jarvis and Ryan Bevington.

Veteran Harris is likely to stay until at least the end of the season after initially being contracted only until the Christmas period.

"We're under negotiation and Dean Ryan wants me to stay so hopefully we'll get that (deal) over the line, heads down," said Harris.

"I'm happy to play whatever's expected of me, try to perform week in, week out, and keep the standards up.

"We've been here five years now (as a family) so this is our home and the kids are settled."