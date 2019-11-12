Jonathan Davies: Injured Wales centre to miss 2020 Six Nations

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will miss the Six Nations after knee surgery following the World Cup.

Davies is out of action for at least six months after picking up the injury during the World Cup against Fiji.

The 31-year-old British and Irish Lion missed the quarter-final against France but returned for the semi-final defeat against South Africa and bronze medal match against New Zealand.

Rhys Patchell will also out for three months following shoulder surgery.

The Scarlets fly-half, who was a replacement against he Springboks and started against the All Blacks, is expected to return to play between 12 and 16 weeks.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Italy on 1 February in Cardiff and finish against Scotland at the Principality Stadium on 14 March.

More to follow..