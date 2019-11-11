Scotland Women: Four uncapped players called up as Malcolm named captain

Rachel Malcolm in action against Ireland earlier this year

Autumn Test: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 November Kick-off: 15:10 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Loughborough flanker Rachel Malcolm has been named Scotland Women's captain for the season prior to the upcoming Tests against Wales and Japan.

The 28-year-old captained Scotland in the 2018 Six Nations and has 13 caps.

Four uncapped players - Evie Gallagher, Sarah Denholm Evie Tonkin and Alex Wallace - have also been called up by head coach Philip Doyle.

Wales visit Scotstoun on Sunday and Japan on 24 November, with the former live on BBC Alba.

"Rachel Malcolm really impressed me in South Africa when she stepped into the on-field captaincy. I believe that she has the leadership needed for this team in this crucial season," said Doyle.

"We are using these Tests to bring a couple of new faces into the squad to expand our depth ahead of the Six Nations. Evie Tonkin has been training with us for a few months now and she received a cap for Scotland Sevens during the summer.

"I am looking forward to seeing how this blend of new and experienced players front up against Wales and Japan."

Captain Malcolm added: "It is the greatest honour for me to be named as captain this season. I can't wait to lead the girls out on home turf and hopefully we can put in a performance for our fans."

Scotland Women squad

Forwards: Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Mairi Forsyth (Corstorphine Cougars), Evie Gallagher (Edinburgh University), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County RFC), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Darlington Mowden Park), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Panashe Muzambe (Edinburgh University/Watsonians), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars)

Backs: Sarah Denholm (Edinburgh University), Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Mhairi Grieve (Waterloo Firwood), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Harlequin), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park), Alex Wallace (Harrogate RFC)