European Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers v Pau

Ben Youngs (left), Manu Tuilagi and George Ford (right) are back for Leicester just two weeks after starting for England in the World Cup final in Japan

European Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs are among five England World Cup stars who return for Leicester as they kick off their first ever European Challenge Cup campaign against French club Pau.

Tuilagi, Youngs, George Ford and Dan Cole will all start as they return to club duties two weeks after playing in England's final defeat by South Africa.

Ellis Genge in named on the bench by the Premiership's bottom side.

Winger Jonny May is the only England World Cup player not involved.

Meanwhile, South African centre Jaco Taute, brought in from Munster, is set to make his debut off the bench.

With Leicester finishing next to bottom of the Premiership last season, they failed to qualify for the European Champions Cup for the first time, and have had to settle for a spot in the second-tier competition.

A rush to bring in a majority of their England stars for the opening group fixture against French high-flyers Pau, who are third in the Top 14 after nine games, comes after a poor start to the season for Leicester.

Defeat by promoted London Irish last week was their third in four league games so far.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said the England quintet have added valuable "experience" to the squad.

"It is nicely timed, I think," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It's great to now have that fresh impetus coming in, fresh faces and fresh bodies back into the squad. From that point of view they have done a great job.

"They are world-class rugby players, they have been integrated back in and been brilliant."

Leicester Tigers: Viljoen; Aspland-Robinson, Tuilagi, Reid, Holmes; Ford, B Youngs; Gigena, T Youngs (capt), Cole; Lavanini, Spencer, Kalamafoni, Reffell, Boladau.

Replacements: Kerr, Genge, Leatigaga, Wells, Thompson, White, Taute, Worth.

Pau: Pinto; Pourailly, Dumoulin, Nicot, Votu; Taylor, Daubagna (capt); Fisiihoi, Rey, Corato; Pesenti, Delannoy, Habel Kuffner, Gunther, Erbani.

Replacements: Barka, Moise, Adriaanse, Metz, Puech, Lebail, Hastoy, Nueno.

